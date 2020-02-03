Marie J. Gilbert Lawing, 87, of Greeneville died Friday at her home.
She was a member of Greeneville Church of Christ.
She is the widow of the late Billy Gene Lawing who died Nov. 24, 2018.
Survivors include her loving daughter: Bridget Lawing Burger Laws and her spouse, Micheal Shannon Laws, who was like a son to her; a grandson who was her life and joy: Tyler Lynn Burger; sisters-in-law: Betty Lou Lawing, Barbara Early, and Joy and Dennis Daugherty; two brothers-in-law: Ronnie Lawing, and Lloyd and Sandra Lawing; several nieces and nephews; several half-brothers and half-sisters; and special friends: Betty Thomley and Rita Evans.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her mother: Vina White; her father: William “Bill” Gilbert; her sister: Ruby Barr; her brothers: Harley Gilbert, Doyle Gilbert and Ralph Gilbert; and her first son-in-law: Terry Lynn Burger.
The Lawing family received friends Sunday at Greeneville Church of Christ. The funeral service followed at the church. Minister Shane Hoover officiated.
Everyone was asked to meet at Greeneville Church of Christ Monday at 9 a.m. to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 10 a.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will include Tyler Burger, Mike Laws, Cecil Ellenburg, Danny Lambert, Mike McElroy and Ron Austin.
The Family expressed their gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
