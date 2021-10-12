Marie Myers was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus and her husband, Fred, in the early morning hours Saturday while at Johnson City Medical Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
She was born in Stackhouse in Madison County, North Carolina.
Marie was well known for and enjoyed cooking, flowers, vegetable gardens and quilting.
Marie had worked at Magnavox and Knox William Department Store.
She had attended People’s Tabernacle Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by five children: Bobby and Delilah Myers, Gary Myers, Janice Haren, Freddie and Joy Myers, and Danny and Simone Myers; grandchildren: Michael and LeAnn Myers, Chastity and Brent Fox, Joshua and Dara Myers, Marshall and Shannon Haren, Melissa Haren Kiker, Jessica Myers and Dana Myers; great-grandchildren: Michala Myers, Olivia Myers, Makeelee Nelson, Bryjen Nelson, Devan Gray, Damon Haren, Adia Haren and Atlas Myers; step grandsons: Jeremy Shepherd, and Chad and Ashley Higginbotham; step great-grandchildren: Kingston and Cassel Shepherd, and Chloe Higginbotham; a sister: Wilma Jean Waddell; brothers: Phillip Riddle and Wayne “Runt” Riddle; an aunt: Alma Davis of Morganton, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband in 1995: J. Fred Myers; her parents: Paul Riddle and Josephine Hollan Riddle; an infant sister: Edith Riddle; an infant brother: Blaine Riddle; a niece: Tammy Riddle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Moody and Opal Myers, Georgia Myers Jones, and Leonard Waddell and Judy Riddle; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dana T. and Dora B. Weems Myers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Lynn Mercer and Pastor Eddie Malone officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Willoughby Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Myers, Marshall Haren, Joshua Myers, Brent Fox, Doug Crum and Chad Higginbotham.
The family expresses a special thanks to caregivers, Lisa Vine, and her daughter, Megan Turner, Dr. Sonja Woods, Robin Cutshaw and family, the staff at Life Care Center of Gray, and the staff and Chaplain at Johnson City Medical Center as well as neighbors during this difficult time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.