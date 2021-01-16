Marie Ricker, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Morning Pointe Senior Living where she had been a resident for the past 14 years.
A lifetime resident of Greeneville, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years: George Ricker; her siblings: Anna Ruth Lindsey, Donald Morgan and Nelda Morgan; and half-brothers: Wiley Morgan and F.S. Morgan Jr.
Marie is survived by her son: Mike Ricker; a grandson: Chad Ricker and Melanie Phillips; her half-sisters: Lucille Morgan, and Suzy and her husband Wayne Morrison; nephews: Van and Stan Lindsey; a niece: Candice and her husband, Robbie Floyd; great-nephews: Austin and Gabe Lindsey; a great-niece: Rebecca Chapman; and other relatives: Bill Ricker, Dwayne Ricker and Sondra Brown, Becki McInturff, Reeve Love, Sylvia Jaynes, Rebecca Ann Prillaman, Jean Dohes, Marty and Ken Jaynes, and Joe Jaynes.
The family expressed a special thank you to Mary Gross, her sonm T.J., and the staff at Morning Pointe who were family the past 14 years.
Marie was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She worked at Western Union and later at Magnavox until her retirement.
She loved her family, the beach, and her dog Daisy.
She will be remembered for her loving and warm personality. She lived life to the fullest every day and was a blessing to her family and friends.
Due to COVID19 there will be no family visitation, however, those wishing to pay respects and sign the memorial book may do so Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to join the procession, please arrive at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 1:30 pm
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to be sent to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37745; or to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 TB-75, Blountville, TN 37617;
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.