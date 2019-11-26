Marilyn Ann Mitchell Hodge, 63, passed away Saturday.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter: Christy Hodge; ex-husband: Randy Hodge; grandsons: Finn Crilly and Jace Burnsed; sisters: Debbie and Marvin Carter, and Shirley Bales; aunts: Wanda Nelson, Edith Lewis, and Patty and Gary Bowers; a special friend: Renee Collins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary Ann Carter and Paul Mitchell; a brother: Eddie Mitchell; a niece: Jennifer Mitchell; and her grandparents: Ruby and Cecile Lewis and George and Grace Mitchell.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
The family expressed a thank you to the fourth floor nurses and staff of Laughlin Hospital, Dr. Prince and Mergeaux Clements, FNP.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service to defray funeral expenses.