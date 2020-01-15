Marilyn Bailey, 88, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired as a dental office manager.
Mrs. Bailey was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years: Russell Bailey; three daughters and one son-in-law: Jill Elizabeth Bailey, Jennifer Kay Bailey, and Julie Carol and Mike Corrigan; one son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey Thomas and Becky Bailey; grandchildren: Ben Corrigan, Joey Corrigan, Ryan Bailey, Brianna Zacary and Dierdra Bailey; great-grandchildren: Reagan and Luke Bailey; one sister: Joyce Mirre; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Caroll and Florence Shirk; two sisters: Audrea Corley and Peggy Peters; and one brother: Tommy Shirk.
At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
