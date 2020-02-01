Marion “Sonny” Higgins Jr., passed away Thursday at Signature HealthCARE at Greeneville.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Louise Higgins; and a sister: Charlotte Wilson, all of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Billy and Sarah Palczak, Joey Shcmidt, and Chastity and Scott Hatch; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Ruth Crum Higgins; his parents: Marion and Ollie Higgins; two daughters: Charlene Melton and Caroline Schmidt; a sister: Nellie Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Signature HealthCARE at Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follown at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Harley Green officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Greenelawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Chris Higgins, Jeff Wilson, Dylan Dean, Billy Palczak, Scott Hatch and Buddy Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Joey Schmidt, Robert Atkins, Doug Duff and Warren Shelton.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.