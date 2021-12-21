Marjorie Armstrong, 91, of the Chuckey community, passed away peacefully Saturday at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Chuckey High School in 1949, then she attended Greeneville Business School.
She worked at ETWNC.
She married Dale in 1952 and they had two children.
She enjoyed being around her family and their weekly Sunday night meals. Marjorie was a supporter of Chuckey-Doak Hith School basketball and known as “Mamaw” by everyone.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Nedra Armstrong; her daughter: Cindy Armstrong; a grandson: Scott Armstrong and his wife, Emmy; a granddaughter: Brandy McAmis and her husband, Casey; four special great-grandchildren: Tatum McAmis, and Andrew, Harper and Wade Armstrong; a special sister-in-law: Mary Armstrong; and a niece: Ruth Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years: Dale Armstrong; her parents: Ross and Nina Burgner; and one brother: Ott Burgner.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Amy Holmes officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove UMC Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Scott Armstrong, Casey McAmis, Joel Thompson, Shane Waddle, Lee Southerland and Sam Broyles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Armstrong, Bobby Broyles, Jack Kilday, Quintin Snapp, and the men of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedar Grove Cemetery Fund.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.