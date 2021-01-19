Marjorie Malone, 92, of the Flag Branch community, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday,
She attended Victory Church of God as long as her health permitted. In the last few years, she actively enjoyed helping with the prayer quilt ministry, stitching each quilt with love.
She was lovingly known for her delicious pies and was referred to by some as “the pie lady.”
She was the last descendent of Mary Vena Belle and James Emmanuel Melvin Wilhoit.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Sherry Landry of Greeneville and Donna (Steve) Whittenburg of Tusculum; four special grandchildren: Jenna Mays, Matthew Mays, Tavia (Matthew) Stroud and Mitch Ball; three special great-granddaughters: Liberty and Emberlyn Stroud, and Copeland Mays; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including special nieces and nephews: Charlotte Holt, Darlene Freshour, Donald Dean and Judy Miller, and Ronnie and Mable Wilhoit.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years: Jay H. Malone; one son-in-law: Steven Landry; 10 sisters; and four brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Ball, Matthew Mays, Matthew Stroud, Chad Higginbotham, Chad Wilhoit and John Ricker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Dean Miller, Ronnie Wilhoit and her Sunday school class at Victory Church of God.
Due to COVID-19, the family ask that mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.