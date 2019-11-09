Marjory Dee “Marge” Haddock passed away Tuesday morning ending her fight with cancer and woke up in Glory!
She was definitely one of a kind and lived her life the way she wanted to. She had a quirky and bold way of saying exactly what was on her mind. Which is what brought so many friends into her life.
Marge was always sure to notify others of upcoming birthdays and always “Johnny on the spot” about sending birthday wishes to her friends and loved ones.
She always put others needs before her own and never complained even of the pain she must have been enduring.
II Corinthians 5:8 says, “… rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” Marge believed this scripture and is now with her Savior.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Dee Haddock.
She is survived by a daughter: Irene Snipes; two grandsons: Jonah and Jeremiah Gaskin; a son: Byron Snipes; her mother: Lynn Bond; her dad: Allen Treadway Sr.; brothers and their families: Richard Lynn Haddock and Roy “Bud” Treadway Jr.; sisters and their families: Victoria Morelock, Elizabeth Treadway and Heather Treadway; her grandmother: Reba Lane; special friends: Ralph Webb and Chrystal Shelton and her family; and all those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life memorial will be Wednesday at 6-7 p.m. in the Liberty Worship Center, 302 Part St. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the center.