Mark A. Dabbs Sr., 67, of Greeneville passed away Monday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
His family and grandchildren were his life.
Mr. Dabbs attended Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Dabbs retired after 28 years from Magnavox and after 14 years at Huf North America.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Sadie Dabbs; two children: Mark Dabbs Jr. and Katie Dabbs, both of Greeneville; seven grandchildren: Davon (Danni) and Ethan Dabbs, Addison and Amara Livingston, Kiara Blankenship and Paul Linebarger, all of Greeneville; three brothers: Teddy Dabbs, Ricky Dabbs, Charles Dabbs and David Dabbs; two sisters: Linda Dabbs and Lucille Bowers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ted and Helen (Barner) Dabbs; and two brothers: J.D. Dabbs and Henry Louis Dabbs.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
At his request, he will be cremated following the visitation.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.