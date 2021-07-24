On Sunday, Mark D. Lavergne, 67, a veteran of the U.S. Army, flew to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior. His family said, “His wings were ready but our hearts were not.”
He was a son of Alice Lavergne of Carthridge, Texas and the late Shelton Lavergne. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Lavergne.
He is survived by his two sons: Curtis (Shirley) Lavergne and Mark (Melinda) Phillips; a special friend: Jean Lavergne; brothers: Edward and Jerry Lavergne; a sister: Peggy Lavergne; grandchildren: Cierra and Colby Lavergne, Jaden Beckwith, Liberty Willis, Cahleb and James Davis, and Madelynne and Mena Phillips; a great-grandchild: Emery Lavergne; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion: Evelynne.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Family and friends are asked to meet Monday for an 11 a.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery for the graveside service. The Rev. David Dugger will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made in care of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.