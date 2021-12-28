Mark Edward Thomas, 69, entered into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Christmas Eve.
The family states, “While we mourn the loss of a loving husband, father, papaw, brother and friend, we can rejoice in knowing he finished his race well and heard the words, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”
Mark was an active member of Cedar Creek Church of God, while his health permitted, teaching Sunday school and serving on many boards and committees. He will always be remembered for his beautiful, sincere delivery of prayer.
His years as a human resources manager and then as a teacher at Edgemont Elementary allowed him to form close bonds and affect lives in ways he probably wasn’t even aware. We have no doubt his impact will ripple through lives for years to come. Perhaps no lives were touched more than those of his family. No one could have asked for a better husband and dad. His faith, on display in both word and deed, set forth an incredible foundation upon which to grow. He filled our home with quick-witted humor, an abundance of love, and a steadfast allegiance to the Tennessee Vols.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Chris Thomas; children: Sarah and Mike Gibbons, and Drew and Erin Thomas; three precious grandchildren: Gage Gibbons, Grant Gibbons and Ellie Thomas; brothers: Don (Debbie) Thomas and Mike (Maureen) Thomas; sisters: Barbara (Roger) Core, Wanda Mickley and Arlene (Ricky) Hughes; brothers-in-law: Keith Mohr and Ralph (Robin) Johnson; sisters-in-law: Sandy Thomas, Connie (Rod) Holladay and Pam (Ron) Cantrell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: the Rev. Lewis and Alice Thomas; a brother: Randy Thomas; and a sister: Joyce Mohr.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will include Gary Waddell, Bill Wilds, Warren Shelton, Ralph Johnson, Mike Gibbons, and Drew Thomas.
The family is most appreciative of the care and kindness shown to him by the nurses and staff of Lifecare Center of Greeneville, ALPS, and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Creek Church of God, ALPS Adult Day Service, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.