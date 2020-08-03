Mark L. Overacker, 70, of Hidden Meadow Lane, Chuckey, passed away Friday afternoon at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mr. Overacker retired from the Flohr Daniels Company.
He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and loved the Lord.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going camping, spending time with his church family and helping others anyway he could.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife: Debbie Overacker; two daughters: Tammy Overacker and Teri Zimmerman; one son: James Overacker; one stepson: Niles Clendenon; his father: Mark Worth Overacker; one brother: Thomas Overacker; grandchildren: Alexandria Overacker, Isacc Overacker, Samantha Overacker, Wyatt Overacker, McKenzie Zimmerman, Brylee Zimmerman, Bennett Reed, Madison Adkinson, Benjamin Clendenon and Preslee Clendenon; nephews: Jared Overacker, Blake Overacker and Dakota Fillers; and a brother-in-law: Jamey (Tammy) Fillers.
Mr. Overacker was preceded in death by his mother: Laura Rose Overacker; his grandparents: Worth Allen and Maude Overacker, and Frank and Anne Yusko; and his stepson: Todd P. Clendenon.
The family received friends Sunday at Eastside Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at the church with the Rev. David Fox officiating.
The graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sean Wheeler, Dan Thornton, Terry Gaskins, Stanley Miller, D.J. Willis and Ronnie Cansler.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Jim Clatterbuck.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent to the Overacker family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.