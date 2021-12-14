Marlene Hope Howe, 85, of Afton, passed away Sunday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center and was longtime employee of First National Bank.
Mrs. Howe was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
She was active in the Order of Eastern Star for a number of years.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years: Earl Howe; two sisters: Clarice Whittaker and Jean Hope Seaton; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; two special caregivers/nieces and their spouses: Sherry and Eddie House, and Sharman and Bill Lyons; and their loving church family at Oak Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Glen and Nina Hope; a brother: Robert “Bob” Hope; two half-sisters and their spouse: Asilee and James Casteel, and Louise and Paul Booker; and two brothers-in-law: Stanley Whittaker and Donald Seaton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Billy Gragg will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to Mt. Zion Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be the men of Oak Grove FWBC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.