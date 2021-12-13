Marlene Howe (Died: Dec. 12, 2021) Dec 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marlene Howe, 85, of Afton, passed away Sunday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now GPD Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum Dismissed Monday Study Critical Of Greeneville Police Department Policies ETSU Will Try To Tackle FCS Goliath North Dakota State Jesica Cureton (Died: Dec. 4, 2021) Lady Rebels, Rebels Weather The Storm Against West Greene Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.