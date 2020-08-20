Marsae Y. Hensley, 55, of Greene County, passed away peacefully Monday in her loving mother’s home.
She is survived by several special family members including her mother: Dorothy Roberts Edwards; a son and daughter-in-law: Brandon and Danielle Wills; a daughter and her boyfriend: Brittany Wills Carter and Brian Dugger; a stepdaughter and stepson-in-law: Ashley and Josh Bailey; grandchildren: Xachary and Jadie Carter, Anna Dugger, and Haley and Jaiden Bailey; a brother: Micheal Roberts; a sister and brother-in-law: Susanna and Sam Dean; and several other special family members.
Mrs. Hensley was preceded in death by her very missed father, Sam F. Roberts.
There will be no formal services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 465 River Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Obituary courtesy of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.