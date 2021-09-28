Marsha Crumm Montemarano, 68, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Coming out of high school, Marsha first started as an Licensed Practical Nurse. She then went to East Tennessee State University and earned her Register Nurse, Bachelor of Science Nursing. Later on, she decided to become a Nurse Practitioner. She went to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville to earn her Master of Science Nursing. She was highly respected in the medical profession in this community for more than 40 years. She inspired many in the nursing field to go on to further their education. Marsha worked all the way up until she contracted COVID-19 and unfortunately passed away.
Marsha is survived by her husband: Mark Montemarano; three daughters and sons-in-law: Anna Douthat and Johnny Lowery, Carla and James Mayes Jr., and Leslie and Tom Lester; one stepdaughter and her husband: Liza and Eric Wilson; two stepsons: Jeremy Babb and Tony Montemarano; grandchildren: Alyssa Mayes, James “Trey” Mayes III and Jaxson Lester; step grandchildren: Victor Montemarano, Richard Montemarano and Harley Wilson; four sisters: Dolores Crumm, Karen Harrel, Loretta Crum and Kathryn Crumm; one brother: Kevin Crumm; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Truman H. Crumm and Jimmie Crumm. She was preceded in death by an infant brother: Keith Crumm.
A celebration of Llfe will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.