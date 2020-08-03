Martha A. Fillers, 94, of the Debusk community, passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
She was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her God Child: Madison Waddell; and a -in-law: Lloyd Morelock, both of Greeneville; and special friends: Alma Jackson, Steve Burns, Carmen Ricker, Mariann Campbell, Grace Colleen-Marie Campbell, Ian Cambell, Pam Carpenter, Gary Waddell, and Darlene and Jim Barfield.
She was preceded in death by her father: John Homer Burns; her mother: Dovie Jones Burns; a daughter: Barbara Morelock; and a grandson: Jason Carter.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Sterling Nelson and the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating. Family and Friends are asked to meet at 9:45 a.m. at the GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be friends.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to: Durham-Hensley, Amedisys, and Caregiver, Inga Oakes.