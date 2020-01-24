With great sadness the family announces that Martha Ann Riddle Burkey, 69, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Wednesday in her home surrounded by her family.
She was a retired employee of Magnavox/Five Rivers.
She attended God’s Church as long as her health permitted.
Martha is survived by a daughter: Chastity Burkey and her fiancé, Randall Lane; stepsons: Donnie (Pebby) Burkey and Tim Burkey; stepgrandsons: Chris and Dylan Burkey; stepgranddaughters: Hollie Burkey and Wendi Ankney; sisters: Eva Johnson, Mary (Lee) Walker and Kate (Max) Jones; brothers: Herman “Sonny” (Joyce) Riddle and Jay (Patsy) Riddle; sisters-in-law: Mary Anne Riddle and Mary (David) McKay; brothers-in-law: Terry, Larry and Lynn Burkey; nieces: Lynette (Kevin) Laws, Kathy (James) White, Tonya (Chad) Minnick, Angel (Bob) Wagler, Robin (Bill) Holland, Leisa Riddle and Lori (Lloyd) Knight; a nephew: Randy (Nicole) Riddle; special friends: Katelyn and Megan Lane; and her beloved pet: Charlie.
Preceded in death by her husband: Donald Burkey; her mother and father: Willie and Zollie Riddle; brothers: Chester and Lester Riddle; a nephew: Todd Riddle; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Alvis and Hattie Burkey; and brothers-in-law: Marlin and Floyd Burkey.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Williams and the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to staff, Janet and Lydia, of Caris Hospice.