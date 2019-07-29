ELIZABETHTON — Martha Annice Mayo, 78, who was born and raised in Elizabethton, but has lived the last 10 years in Greeneville, passed away Saturday in the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a daughter of the late Milton Anderson Mayo and Lucille Lokey Mayo.
Ms. Mayo retired as a massage therapist but had worked as a nurse and paralegal on cases with Vietnam veterans with Agent Orange as well as assisting others through the Americans with Disabilities Act. She was also an internet entrepreneur.
Some of the activities she enjoyed were cooking, sewing, storytelling, bicycling, crocheting and gardening.
Ms. Mayo also loved watching her grandchildren play soccer, animals and walking her four dogs.
She never met a stranger and cherished spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son: James “Jamie” Luther and his wife, Rene, of Louisa, Virginia; a daughter: Jennifer Luther, of Greeneville; four grandchildren: Nathaniel Ashley, Malachi Ashley, Samuel Ashley and Selena Ashley; a sister: Juliabeth Church, of Elizabethton; a brother: Michael Alan Mayo and his wife, Frances, Collierville; a companion: Sandy Jenkins, of the home; nieces and nephews: Stephen Church, Matthew Church, Amy Bryan, Betsy Pettit, Courtney Mayo, Meredith Smith and Michael Mayo, Jr.; several cousins; and her four dogs: Marlee, Matrix, Peaches and Cream.
A celebration of life service for Ms. Martha Annice Mayo will be conducted Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral & Cremation Services. The Rev. Todd Hallman will officiate.
Private inurnment will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
The family expressed a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Johnson City Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care given to Ms. Mayo.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743; or to Virginia Greyhound Adoption, P.O. Box 583, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.
Condolences may be sent to the family www.hathawaypercy.com.