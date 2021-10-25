Martha Carol Berry, 80, of Chuckey, died Friday at Family Ministries Assisted Living.
Mrs. Berry was a member of Liberty Hill United Methodist Church. She
retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Berry was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers, but her grandchildren were what was most important and special.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Donnie and Michelle Gray; stepson: Richard Berry; four grandchildren: Caroline and Lilly Gray, Lori Berry Gilbert of Virginia, and Matthew Berry; one great-grandchild: Kayla Gilbert; a special niece: Millie Walters; a niece: Cindy Dean; a nephew: Mark Laster; several other nieces and nephews; her special dog: Patch; and all of her friends of the Stone Dam Community.
The Family expresses a thank you to Family Ministries Assisted Living for all of the respect, care and compassion they have shown the Berry family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jason Berry; a stepson: Marty Berry; a stepdaughter: Kathy Berry; her parents: Clyde and Bertha Laster; a sister: Joyce Murdock; a very special brother: Hal Laster; a brother: J.D. Laster; and a special sister-in-law: Greba Berry.
The Berry family received friends Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. he Rev. Danny Gouge will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or the Alzheimers Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Condolences may be sent to the Berry family at www.doughty-stevens.com.