Martha Doty, 88, of Greeneville, gained her Heavenly wings Tuesday while at Princeton Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City after a long illness.
She was a homemaker, although she had many jobs throughout her life. She was a charter member of Appalachian Baptist Church, attending as long as her health permitted. Martha was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She was a daughter of the Everette and Mamie McAfee Harmon and was preceded in death by her loving husband: Wallace “W.G.” Doty; her former husband and father of her children: Don Busler; her son: Lyle Busler; two great-grandsons: Troy Lane and Logan Busler; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Delcie Harmon; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Judine and Blane Gosnell, Rezetta and Turk Casteel, Phyllis and Jerry Wills, and Julia Harmon; a niece: Tiffney Casteel Woods; and a nephew: Ray Owens.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Billy Ball; one daughter-in-law: Kaye Busler; five grandchildren: Ray and Mereda Ball, Kaye and Jeff Lane, Arel and Stacey Ball, Diana Busler, and Evan and Kristie Busler; five great-grandchildren: Tyler and Justin Lane, Phoebe and Sophie Busler, and Ryker Ball; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Ivan and Jane Harmon, Joe Bob and Gayla Harmon, Arthur and Michelle Harmon, and Bob Ball; many very special nieces and nephews; a special cousin: Louise Carter and family; and special friends: Rosa Norton and Sharon Honea.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tracey Jones and the Rev. Jeff Casteel officiating.
Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include John Carter, Ray Ball, Evan Busler, Arel Ball, Justin Lane, and Tyler Lane.