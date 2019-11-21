Martha Emma Landers Gentry, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by her husband: Carson Lowe Gentry; daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Lou Gentry Britton, Rebecca Caroline Gentry (Wallace) Decker and Sheila Ann Gentry; two sons and daughter-in-law: Verlin Lee (Julie) Gentry and James Carson Gentry; grandchildren: Sondra Peeler, Teresa Shipley, Crystal Malone, Jennifer Gentry, Gary Hensley, John Hensley, James Hensley, Alexander Hensley, Eddie Kimery, Andrew Decker, Jason Gentry and Nelson Hale; several great-grandchildren; four brothers-in-law: Clifford Gentry, Elgin Gentry, Raven Gentry and Ben Gentry; sisters-in-law: Trula Dunbar, Vernie Weems, Lola Ricker, Patricia Gentry, Virginia Gentry, Helen Gentry, Rita Gentry and Pearl Landers; and special friends: Buster and Kay Shelton, Maria and Jose Lopez, Dekota Phelps, The Heavenly Sunlighters, and Richard Blevins
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Lora Jane Kimery; sons-in-law: Eddie Kimery and Kenneth Britton; her father: Nelson Landers; her mother: Elizabeth Shelton Landers; brothers: Rufus “Bud” Landers and Glenn Landers; sisters: Betty Gunter, Henrietta Yokely, Vernie Shelton and Roberta Mercer; and brothers-in-law: Clark Gunter and Paul Mercer.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Caris Hospice for their care.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton, the Rev. Harley Greene and the Rev. Walter Moore officiating.
Interment will be in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
