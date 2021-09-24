MORRISTOWN — Martha “Jane” Livingston Brackett, 86, of Fletcher, North Carolina, formerly of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday. As a child, Jane attended St. Joseph Chapel in Midway. She attended Bible’s Chapel Baptist Church in Midway for several years when she made her home with her son in Morristown. After moving back to North Carolina in 2005, she attended 2011 Little Bible Baptist Church where her current husband serves as pastor.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dave and Mary Livingston; sons: Roger Crittenden and John Crittenden; her husband: Stanley Cutshaw; two sisters; and five brothers.
She survived by her children: Michael Crittenden, Lora Crittenden and Keith Crittenden; her husband: Bill Brackett; brothers: Bud (Judy) Livingston and Curl Livingston; a sister: Rosemary Fair; nine grandchildren; 10 great-greatgrandchildren; two stepdaughters; two stepsons; several nieces and nephews; and a host friends.
Jane loved the Lord, her children and serving others.
She was an avid quilter having made more than 100 quilts with no duplicates ever sewn.
Jane was a wonderful mother; always putting her children first. She made sure her children knew they were loved and prayed for every day.
She loved flowers, cooking, working in the garden and “putting up” for the winter.
Jane knew that every breath was a gift; from the first to the last. Even during the last few days, she continued to praise the Lord and thank Him for all His blessings and sing gospels songs.
Receiving of friends and family will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Allen’s East Chapel.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville.
Due to the rise in COVID cases, those in attendance are asked to follow coverings.