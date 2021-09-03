“Everyone’s Granny”
KINGSPORT — Martha Jane Rector, 89, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Born May 14, 1932, in Greene County, a daughter of the late George and Hester Scott, she has resided in this area her entire life.
Janie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, granny, sister and friend who loved to teach Sunday school, crochet, loved to be with her family, and so much more.
She was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Paul “Tom” Rector; sons: Tommy Bo Rector and Duane Rector; and brothers: John Scott and Charles Scott.
She is survived by daughter: Louise Lawson and her husband, Marvin, of Fall Branch; a daughter-in-law: Barbara Rector of Gray; sisters: Darlene Clark of Alexandria, Virginia, Hazel Robinson of Midway, and Helen Brown of Chuckey; grandchildren: Brian (Angie) Kistner of Chuckey, Jeff (Ashley) Bowser of South Carolina, Susan (Matt) Bailey of Fall Branch, and Debra Mullins (Jimmy Bishop) of Boones Creek; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lovelace Baptist Church, 930 Ryan Road in Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor Joe Wall, Pastor John David Shelton, great-grandson, Shawn Matthew Mullins, and Pastor Allen Brummett officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family expresses a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Scott of Greeneville, and the nurses on Hall 6500 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting the use of facemasks for services.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Rector family.