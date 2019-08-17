Martha L. Owens, 79, of Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, passed away Thursday at her residence.
She had previously been employed for 19 years at Andrew Johnson Golf Course.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her son: John Wagner and his wife, Gay, of Gainesville, Georgia; a granddaughter and her husband: Brandee (Troy) Kilgore, of Greenback; a grandson and his wife: Ethan (Heather) Wagner, of Dayton; a granddaughter and her husband: Summer (Buddah) Payne, of Pikeville; a granddaughter and her husband: Kristin (Brett) Myers, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a grandson and his wife: Dean (Nicole) Wagner, of Greeneville; a grandson: Noah Wagner, of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Caleb and Halee Wagner, Keoni, Kai and Ke Koa Payne, Hunter and Gracie Kilgore, Eden, Karis, Lydia and Abigail Myers, and Hayes Wagner; a sister: Nancy Osborne; a brother and sister-in-law: George (Patsy) Barham; a daughter-in-law: Pam Wagner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of nine years: John Dean Wagner; second husband of nine years: Jacob Owens; her mother and father: Margaret and Leon Barham; two sons: Chris Wagner and Doug Wagner; two brothers: Buddy and Kenneth Barham; and three sisters: Alyne Craft, Linda Barham and Hilda Williams.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Kendal, Andy, Garth Barham, Tony and Jeff Williams and Scott Osborne.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.