Martha Lou Stewart, 94, of York Drive, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was retired from Takoma Hospital as a ward clerk.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Elaine Stewart of Greeneville, Ben and Temple Stewart of Virginia, and Elmer Stewart Jr. of Alabama; grandchildren: Jeff Stewart, Carey Stewart, Tosha Scott, Letitia Ebmeyer, B.J. Stewart, Haile Stewart, Kaelynn Stewart and Hannah Stewart, 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters: John Wood, Ottie Noble and Linda Hood.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Elmer Stewart; brothers: Jay Wood and Bethel Noble Jr.; and her parents: Ethel Noble and Charles Ralls Wood.
The family requests masks be worn during the visitation due to covid-19.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.