Two beautiful women are coming home to be laid to rest with a graveside service Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. at Bewley Chapel Cemetery in Midway.
Martha Lynn Cummings, 70, passed away peacefully the morning of Sept. 14, 2018.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1947, in Greeneville and was a daughter of the now late Mary Ruth and Paul Linebarger. She started her youth in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, soon after they began their trek north to Michigan, never once losing their sight of the love they had for “home.” This is where Martha would meet the love of her life of over 51 years.
She is survived by her husband: Kenneth; children: Mary Lynn (Joel) Mazer and Laura Ann (Dan) Schoening; grandchildren: Danielle, Jared and Michael Mazer; sisters-in-law (as close as sisters): Willene Gillies and Freya Dery; siblings: Brenda Shomo and Terry Linebarger; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog: Molly.
Martha was preceded in death by her father as well as many of her fur family, Lady, Casper, Brandon and Missy.
Mary Ruth Linebarger, 93, passed away peacefully the evening of Dec. 13, 2018.
She was born on April 28, 1925, in Mohawk and was a daughter of the late Burtha and Clyde Smith. Mary Ruth grew up in the foothills of the “Smokies” and this is where she would find her love of 52 years. Even though they had to trek north for work, they never lost the love of “home,” and that Southern charm was always with her wherever she went.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Linebarger; a daughter: Martha Lynn Cummings; sisters and brothers: J.T. (Mildred) Smith, Cecil (Alice) Smith, Leona (Edward) Runyan, Gladys (Jake) Sauceman, Nora (Calvin) Cobble, and Myrtle (Hugh) Campbell.
She is survived by her children: Brenda Shomo and Terry Linebarger; a son-in-law: Ken Cummings; grandchildren: Paul (Robin) Shomo, Lance Shomo, Desiree Shomo, Tracy Shomo, Mary Lynn (Joel) Mazer, Laura Ann (Dan) Schoening, Paul Linebarger and Amber Linebarger; and great-grandchildren: Megan Shomo, Danielle, Jared and Michael Mazer, and Justin Shomo.