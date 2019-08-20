Martha Maxine Holt Renner, 85, of Greeneville, passed away late Saturday evening at Morristown-Hamblen Covenant Health Care System.
Maxine was Lutheran by faith.
She was a very loving and special mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and crafts. She loved to share all things and how to make them.
Survivors include a special granddaughter and her husband: Julie Renee and Larry Weems; two special great-granddaughters: Carrie Louise and Grace Renee Weems; son-in-law and his wife: J.V. Tarlton Jr. and Sharon, of Greeneville; two nephews and their wives: Mike and Brenda Barkley and Bill and Lynn Barkley, all of Baileyton; four nieces and their husbands: Joyce and Harold Crawford, of Baileyton, Judy Barkley, of California, Tammy Collins, of Baileyton, Lucille Renner, of Mosheim, and Lynnice and Don Strong, of the Caney Branch Community; and a host of friends and neighbors at Mountain Villa Apartments.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Cecil Mark Renner; a very special daughter: Brenda Louise Renner Tarlton; her parents: Posie E. and Cleddie Holt; a brother and sister-in-law: Russell and Savanna Holt; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Bonita and Andrew Barkley, Blondine and Ted Renner, and Mary Richards; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Clell and Willie Renner; two special nephews: James Renner and Rusty Holt; one great-nephew: Scott Collins; and a nephew-in-law: Carl Collins.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Carter will officiate.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Michael Barkley, Bill Barkley, J.V. Tarlton Jr., Don Strong, Noah Fox and Jeff Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be nurses and staff at Morristown Hamblen Covenant Healthcare System, Dr. Flounders, Dr. Treadway and her special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8995 Baileyton Road, Afton, TN 37616. Please designate on memo line for “Youth Programs.”