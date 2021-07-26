Martha Sue (Braddock) Meyer, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was a retired nurse.
Martha is survived by her husband of 52 years: Dennis Meyer; two daughters and sons-in-law: Susan and Derrick Peterson, and Caroline and Jamel Cherrak; five grandchildren: Heidi Peterson, Nick Peterson, Miriam Cherrak, Abraham Cherrak and Zack Cherrak; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tim Meyer, Clayton and Missy Meyer, Jennifer and Robert Graham, and Jerry and Marianna Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward Braddock and Virginia Howe; one sister: Judy Mullins; and a brother: Jimmy Braddock.
At her request, Martha will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.