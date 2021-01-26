Martin Stanley Warren, 74, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Warren was born April 21, 1946, to David and Margaret (Olson) Warren at the family homestead on Kelly Rd Reeder Township in Lake City, Michigan.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Rachel (Warren) Colyer and Jonathan of Greeneville; a son and daughter-in-law: Marty and Samantha Heath of Harrison, Michigan; grandchildren: Jacob Warren and Jaden Colyer of Greeneville, and Isabel and Matthew Heath of Harrison; three siblings: Nancy (Warren) Gibson of Jennings Michigan, Mary Lou (Warren) Bowring, and Richard and Patti Warren, all of Lake City; and two sisters-in-law: Shirly Ann Warren of Grayling, Michigan, and Shirly Mae of Moorestown, Michigan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death sisters: Doris (Lawrence) Knapp, Florence (Ralph) Knapp and Beverly (Dalton) Crawford; brothers: Bud Warren, George Warren, Jimmy Warren and Chris Warren.
Martin loved life and his family, grandchildren and numerous friends he met in his life of travels.
He loved his guitar, riding motorcycles, working on any vehicle possible, and his little doggie, Trixie.
Martin was a truck driver and automotive mechanic and loved the open road.
Martin wanted to be cremated and there will be a burial service later in the spring in his home state of Michigan at the Atna Cemetery.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.