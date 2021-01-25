Martin Stanley Warren (Died: Jan. 23, 2021) Jan 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Martin Stanley Warren, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Body Found In Vehicle Along 70 Bypass Pair Charged With 'Gray Death' Possession Osborne Hired For New Greeneville Position Krystal Osborne (Died: Jan. 16, 2021) Larry Wayne Parman (Died: Jan. 20, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.