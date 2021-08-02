Marty Howard Ricker, 53, Of Newport, passed away Friday at the Newport Medical Center.
Mr. Ricker was a son of the late Howard and Louise Ricker.
He was an announcer at several radio stations over the years. was currently news director at WLIK in Newport.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Ricker is survived by one brother and one sister-in-law; Michael and Shelby Ricker; one nephew: Christopher Ricker; one aunt: Joyce Ricker; and many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greeneville.
At his request, he will be cremated and no formal service will be conducted.
Mr. Ricker’s Family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.