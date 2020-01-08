Marty Lee Wilhoit, 58, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Four Oaks Health Care Center.
He is survived by his brother: Robin Kay Wilhoit; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orvil and Carol Wilhoit.
Thanks to all his friends who loved, helped and supported Marty through the years. He was loved and will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
Interment will be in Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery.
