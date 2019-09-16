Marvin “Dale” Ottinger, 75, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Rainbo Bakery.
He was a faithful member of People’s Tabernacle Church, where he was a trustee and served many years as song leader.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Tony and Kim Ottinger, and Shawn and Tonya Ottinger; special grandchildren: Jessica and Matthew Bowman, Chelsea Ottinger, Trandon Ottinger and Melody Ottinger; special twin great-grandchildren: Jayce and Maylee Bowman; nieces and nephews: Billy Ottinger, Debbie Bowers, Leann Howard, Randy Ottinger, Jerry Ottinger, Rebecca Gunter, Linda Ottinger Rice and Vance Waddell; and special neighbors and friends: Floyd and Carolyn Melton, Roy and Revonda Johnson, Judy Rohrer, Bud Bishop, Kernie and Joynel Moses, Greg Robinson, Jane Ricker and Tim Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Sue Ottinger; his parents: Clarence and Elsie Neas Ottinger; three brothers: Berlin, Leonard and Delbert Ottinger; and two sisters: Euretha Hensley and Juanita Ottinger.
The family received friends Sunday at People’s Tabernacle Church. The funeral service followed. The Rev. David Tweed, the Rev. Jeff Casteel and the Rev. Junior Shipley officiated.
Interment will be noon Monday in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at People’s Tabernacle Church at 11:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bill Ottinger, William Bowers, Steve Malone, Cory Malone, Tim Marshall and Logan Tweed.
