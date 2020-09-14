Marvin H. Dorton, 68, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday.
He is survived by two sons: Marvin H. Dorton II and Brian Lee Dorton, both of Greeneville; one daughter: Tara M. Dorton of Pembroke, North Carolina; seven grandchildren: Andrew “Andy” M., Brycen A., Kinsley M., Brian M., Jacklyn E., Dayla M. and Nathaniel L.; a sister and brother-in-law: Marlene and Ronnie Thompson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jimmy and Teresa Schofield, and Tim and Pam Schofield; a sister-in-law: Rhonda Schofield; and an abundance of nieces and nephews, all of Greene County
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents: Jim and Nell Schofield; a dearly beloved grandmother: Lizzie Daniels; and his youngest brother: Kent Schofield.
