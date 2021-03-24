Mary Alice Gleason (Died: March 23, 2021) Mar 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Alice Gleason, 78, of Asheville, formerly of Greeneville, died Tuesday morning at Givens Estates in Asheville, North Carolina.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Jeffrey A. Myers (Died: March 17, 2021) Huskies Face Tough Task In Grant Strong And Clay County Michael Scott Story (Died: March 12, 2021) Grand Jury Hands Up Nearly 50 Indictments JUDD: How Persistence Got Bulls Gap A Park Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.