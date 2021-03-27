Mary “Alice” Gleason went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday.
She was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Greeneville and was preceded in death by her parents: Joel William Gleason and Mary Emma Doty Gleason. Alice was blessed with many first cousins who survive today: Hillis Morelock, Jeanne Morelock, Doris Conduff, Sally Truitt, John Looney and his wife, Judy, Louis Gleason Jr. and his wife, Paula, and Bill Price and his wife, Norma.
Because Alice’s father was a career officer in the U.S. Army, she traveled a lot in her younger years having attended elementary school and high school in several places within the United States as well as in Europe.
Her hobbies included reading, sewing and knitting.
In 1964, Alice received a Bachelor of Arts in Library Science from Winthrop College, the South Carolina College for Women. She continued her education to become certified in intermediate and early childhood grades ensuring a career of teaching young students.
Alice had a deep love for all children, especially the ones she taught in the school systems of Greenville County, South Carolina, and Buncombe County North Carolina. She retired from teaching in 1997, but continued to inspire us through her compassion, generosity, humor, and interactions with everyone she met.
Alice moved to Givens Estates in 2013 and became an active member within the community in many ways. She served on the Hospitality Committee and while living within the Independent Community, she served as a volunteer by visiting and delivering treats and Gazettes to the Assisted Living residents. She was active in her Cluster Group, a faithful participant in Vespers Services, Bible studies, Women’s Prayer Breakfast and the Baptist Gatherings held at Givens. Alice was a member of the First Baptist Church of Asheville NC; and as often as possible, she would visit her hometown Church in Afton TN, Hermon United Methodist Church.
Alice always had open arms for the people she met. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Memorial gifts may be made to Givens Estates, Inc., a non-profit organization, with a request to support either the Resident Assistance Ministry or the Staff Assistance Fund.
A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Afton.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.