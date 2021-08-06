Mary Alice Jones, 79, of the Hardin’s Chapel community, passed away Thursday at her home.
The family states she loved to cook for family and friends, gardening and traveling with special friends, Jimmy and Louise Higgins.
She was a lifelong member of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Mary Alice is survived by her husband: Gordon Jones; a daughter and son-in-law: Pam and Tim Tarlton; a granddaughter: Katie Tarlton; a special sister-in-law: Fayetta Jones; a brother-in-law: Bob and Joyce Jones; nieces: Patricia and Ronnie Mallory, and Laura and Sam Lane; nephews: Eddie and Michelle Gass, Jason and Candice Gass, Mike and Tina Jones, and Allen Jones; and a special family member: Jennifer Dudley.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents: Margaret Dean and Haskell Gass; and brothers: Haynes Gass and Terry Gass.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. The Rev. Wade McAmis and the Rev. Roger Grimm will officiate.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Gass, Jason Gass, Garreth Gass, Mike Jones, Kevin Jones, Allen Jones and Ronnie Mallory.
Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies of the United Methodist Women.
The family expresses a special thank you to Marie Cox.
For those wishing to honor Mary Alice’s love for the United Methodist Women of Hardin’s Chapel Church, donations may be made in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.