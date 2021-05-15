Mary Alice Malone Whitehead, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at home.
She retired and a member of Bales Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was also a member of Women of the Moose No. 1598, Elizabethton Chapter No. 1606, and a Veterans of Foreign Wars Aux Lifetime Member Greeneville.
Mary Alice is survived by her brother: Kenneth (Brenda) Malone; special nieces and nephews: Ted Bryant, Joe and Diana Malone, John and Mary Perry, Doug and Jenny Malone, Mel and Terry Malone, and Joe and Sassy Whitehead; great-nieces and great nephews: Beth and Sasha Catron, Alex Bryant, Erin Perry, Megan Malone, Molly Malone, Derrick Malone, Ashley Malone, Kirk Malone, Josh Whitehead, Melissa and Josh Carter, and Matthew and Cassie Malone; special great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews: Brylee Catron Callee Catron, Jaxson Carter, Kaison Carter, Jocelyn and Evelyn Malone; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill C. Whitehead; her father: George Malone; her mother: Blanche Malone; a sister: Betty Ann Straight; and brothers: Hal Malone and James Allen Malone.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel by the Women of the Moose Greeneville Chapter No. 1598.
The funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Sasha Catron, Eric Kiker, Eddie Harmon, Jeff Mysinger, Tom Hite, Trampus Shirey, Josh Whitehead and Pete Luttrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club, 740 W. Church St., Greeneville, TN 37745
The family expressed a special thank you to her caregivers, especially Mary Lou Britton, Gina Pangelinan and Mitzi McMillan.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.