Mary Anderson, 80, of Greeneville died Saturday at her home.
Born May 26, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Kosa. She married William E. Anderson Oct. 14, 1956. She was a dutiful wife and known for her positive attitude and always being cheerful and outgoing.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Anderson is survived by her two daughters: Mary Lewis and Kathryn Barnes, both of Greeneville; four grandchildren: William C. Anderson of Benton, Arkansas, Winston Anderson of Greeneville, Amanda Rivas of Bismark, Arkansas, and Nina Lewis of Winter Haven, Florida; six great-grandchildren of which the oldest, Myesha, lives in Greeneville; a sister: Patricia Vanderstratton; a sister-in-law: Edie Kosa of Toms River, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her son: William Vincent Anderson; and two brothers: Vincent Kosa and Joseph Kosa.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.