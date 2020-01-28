DAYTON, OH — Mary Ann Gaby, 86, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away Friday unexpectedly at home.
She was born March 13, 1933, to Herman and Mildred (Britton) Malone in Greene County, Tennessee.
Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was known for her handmade doll clothes and candies.
She looked forward to trips back home to Tennessee and camping at Paint Creek State Park.
On April 7, 1954, she married Joe Edward Gaby.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering, Ohio.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 65 years: Joe; children: Kathy (Pat) Wingler, Steve (Kim) Gaby, Gregg (Peg) Gaby and Rachel (Fred) Brown; grandchildren: Jason (Jessica) Wingler, Joshua (Mindy) Wingler, Trisha (Matt) Himes, Jeremy (Jennie) Wingler, Adam (Tiffani) Gaby, Derrick (Ashley) Brown, Ross Gaby, Beth Brown and Colton Gaby; great-grandchildren: Madison Wingler, Sofia and Olivia Wingler, Shelby and Jacob Himes, Nate Wingler, Alex and Elli Gaby, and Rhett and Lincoln Brown; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Mildred Malone; an infant daughter: Janet Gaby; and sisters: Betty Carter and Nancy Saulsbury.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton.
Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.
