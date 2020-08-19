Mary Ann Johnson passed away Wednesday at age 85.
Originally from Krebs, West Virginia, a coal miners’ camp, she was the youngest of four siblings in the Atkins family, all of whom preceded her in death. As a coal miner’s daughter, Mary Ann grew up by meager means and a desire to learn and shepherd others in learning.
Graduating from Berea College, she became a primary school teacher, teaching at Ottway Elementary until her retirement in 1995.
She and Powell, her husband who preceded her in death, adopted two children, Anna and Douglas, and she is survived by her seven grandchildren as well: Amelia, Audrey, Alice, Adelaide, Conrad, Cyrus and Aevrie.
She was an active volunteer, member and leader at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, Food Bank, TOPS, Retired Teachers Association and the Red Hat Society.
Even after her heart attack and triple bypass, she continued to love living in her community and sharing her grandchildren, until a fall challenged her mobility. She was able to be in her home until a second stroke recently, after which she passed away in the hospital.
The family grieves her loss and will miss her, until they see her again in heaven someday.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. Graveside Services will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Hardins Chapel Cemetery and Wade McAmis will officiate.