DEKALB, IL — Mary Ann Knipp passed away Jan. 27.
Born Mary Ann Smith Aug. 8, 1931, in Greeneville, Tennessee, to John and Thelma Smith.
In 1952, she married Lloyd Jack Knipp.
The couple had much in common, including a preference for using their middle names.
In 1953, Jack and Ann had a daughter, Deborah.
Two years later the family moved to Waterman, Illinois.
Ann had fond memories of her time working at the Waterman Bank. She was also proud of her many years at DeKalb Ag. While she considered Waterman her home, she enjoyed her later years at Barb City Manor in DeKalb.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd Jack Knipp; her daughter: Deborah K. Leonard; as well as her brothers: George “Bud” Smith and Thomas Oliver Hope.
She is survived by her son-in-law: Bruce Leonard; and her grandson: Daniel Leonard.
In recent years, her stories of Daniel have been her favorite ones to tell.
Burial will take place next to her husband at North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman.