Mary Ann Laws, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Ottway Church of God.
She is survived by one daughter: Martha Gallagher; grandchildren: April Bentley and Phillip Duty; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Katie, Landon, Jayden, and Tayven; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Nelson Phillips, and Luda and Sharon Phillips, several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Bruce Laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Sebe and Donna Mae Phillips; two sisters: Dorothy Laws and Ethel Laws; and two half-sisters: Martha Dial and Pauline Wright.
A memorial service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel with Pastor Sandy Cutshaw and the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating. Her remains will be scattered in Haire Cemetery.
