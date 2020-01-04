MOUNT AIRY, NC — Mary Ann Wills Harshberger, 75, of Mt. Airy, passed away Wednesday at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.
She was born March 7, 1944, in Greene County, Tennessee, to the late Grady and Fayetta Renner Wills.
Mrs. Harshberger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Among the ones to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 55 years: Clifford Harshberger; two sons: Randy Harshberger and Dean Harshberger; one grandson: Randy Harshberger Jr. and his wife, Stacey; two great-granddaughters; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Ina Sentelle, and Sherry and Lowell Bible; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law: Ruth F. Whitaker; a brother-in-law: Paul Harshberger; special friends: Howard and Barbara Amos, Audra and Hutson, Rita Easter and James Branson; and many more friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harshberger was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers-in-law: Barbara Jean Wills, Nina Wills, Burnice Malone, Linda and Wayne Johnson, and Elizabeth and J.T. Harmon; and a brother-in-law: Charles Harshberger.
A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home with visitation from 10-11 a.m. The Rev. Joe Smith will officiate.
The family will have another service Monday at 2 p.m. at Brown Springs Baptist Church in Mosheim, TN with the Rev. Kevin Casteel officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Harshberger will lie-in-state at the church for one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all of their love and support during Mary’s illness.
Condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.