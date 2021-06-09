MORRISTOWN — Mary Avonelle “Abbie” Ricketts, 75, of Morristown, entered the Throne Room to Heaven Tuesday. She is now with the One she has worshiped, the One she has sang about, the One she has prayed to, the One she has been faithful to, the One she has witnessed about, and the One she gave her heart and soul to. She is with Jesus. You may not have known a lot about Abbie, but one thing is for sure, everyone she met knew she loved Jesus and that He saved her. She wanted everyone to know Him.
Through her sickness, she was a witness to doctors and nurses, and everyone she came in contact with, she would ask them if they knew Jesus. What a testimony to leave behind! She will definitely be missed but she has a brand new body now with no more pain and suffering. 2 Corinthians 5:8: “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”
Abbie was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Mosheim.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Pleas and Bonnie Greene; a brother: Larry Greene; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Don and Judy Ricketts; and a niece: Donna Kay Greene.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years: Johnny Ricketts; a son: Rodney (Renee) Ricketts; a daughter: Teresa (Alan) Lawson; grandchildren: Hannah Ricketts, Ali Lawson (Ean) Carroll and Sarah Ricketts; sisters: Gail (Gordon) Stroud, Diane (Larry) Ward and Annette (Benny) White;a sister-in-law: Linda Greene; and several nieces and nephews; and her extended church family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Westside Chapel with the Rev. Terry Bunch and the Rev. Steve Smith officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Jarnagin Cemetery for graveside services.