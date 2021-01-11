Mary Belle Fullen, 88, of the Romeo community, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Romeo United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
She retired from the Davy Crockett Travel Center in Baileyton.
Survivors include one daughter: Patricia Sexton of Bulls Gap; one son: Russell Fullen of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; six grandchildren: Rick Sexton, Eric Sexton, Dennis Fullen, Alexandria Sexton, Breanna Seaton and Brandon Hall; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother: Bill McCurry; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband: Alfred Fullen; a granddaughter: Angie Sexton; her parents: Bruce and Mae McCurry; and three brothers: Charles, Clarence, and J. B. McCurry.
The family received friends Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. Monday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donna Waddle officiating.
Interment will be in Willoughby Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie McCurry, Phil McCurry, Rick Sexton, Eric Sexton, Kenneth Lamons, and J.D. Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Fullen and Eddie McCurry.