Mary Belle Purvis passed away Saturday at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greeneville.
Mary Belle lived West Main St. in Greeneville most of her life.
She will be missed by all those who knew her, for she was an outstanding and wonderful lady.
She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and a 50 year member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
Mary Belle Purvis was born June 12, 1932, in Greeneville to Silas Wayne Purvis Sr. and Malcena Elizabeth Bird Purvis. She attended Greeneville City Schools. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Tusculum College in 1953 and her masters in Chemistry from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City in 1959.
Mary Belle is survived by a special cousin: Annie Bird Cansler; cousins: Kathryn Bird and Linda; nieces and nephews: Dr. Robert Wayne Purvis, Ellen Elaine Purvis, and Calvin Bird Purvis; and special friends: Pauline B. Malone, Alice G. Trafford and Margaret Ramsey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Bird and Col. Silas Wayne Purvis Jr.
Interment will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Todd Jenkins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
