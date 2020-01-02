Mary Belle Waddell, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She attended the First Church of God in Greeneville. She gave her life to the Lord in 1957. She has served her Lord by teaching 3-4-year olds and 4-5-year olds for more than 40 years. She served as Sunday school secretary and several other offices in the church. She sang in the choir as long as she was able.
She has always loved children and it started when she kept 1-2 children in her home. She taught children at Mrs. B’s Day Care for 13 years. She also taught children at Jack & Jill Day Care and Children’s World for 11 more years. She was the initial director of Noah’s Ark Day Care at First Church for five-years. She was recently honored by the church, family and friends at the 25 anniversary celebration for Noah’s Ark. Several children that she had taught in the past came and celebrated with her.
She started working at Dollar Tree in 1996 and worked there for 10 years. She especially enjoyed working with all the employees at the store during that time.
Survivors include three sons: Jerry Waddell and his special friend, Martha Knight, of Chattanooga, Mickey Waddell and his wife, Jane, of Greeneville, and Tim and his wife, Lorie Waddell, of Greeneville; two granddaughters: Bethany Stokes and her husband, Major Jared Stokes, of Dana Pointe, California, and Dr. Ashley Thomas and her husband, Ryan Thomas, of Nashville; two great-grandchildren: Barrett and Brenner Stokes, of Dana Pointe; two sisters: Betty Babb and Dorothy Edwards, both of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Lorine Roberts of Greeneville; a brother-in-law: Robert Crum of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend for 23 years: Pete Luttrell of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years: Blaine Waddell; an infant son: Larry Wayne Waddell; her mother and father: Roy and Alma Roberts of Greeneville; three brothers: Howard Roberts of Arizona, and Mack Roberts and Willis Roberts, both of Greeneville; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Curtis and his wife, Dovie Waddell, of Greeneville; five brother-in-laws: Lyle Babb, Sam Roberts, James Waddell, J.C. Waddell and Don Randolph, all of Greeneville; and sister-in-laws: Frances Waddell, Ruth Waddell, Roxie Randolph, Lucille Waddell and Lois Crum, all of Greeneville.
She loved her granddaughters very much. They spent many nights with her helping her cook, work around the house, and playing together. Her life was her granddaughters, her daycare children and her Sunday school children.
The family expressed a very special thanks for the love and care she was given by Life Care Center of Greeneville, Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Laughlin Healthcare Center, and Amedysis Hospice of Greeneville.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Darrell Sovine and Pastor Nathan Leasure will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Terry Douthat; Doug Fezell, Terry Cannon, Edd Teague, Joe Teague and Jimmy Morrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Church of God Building Fund of Greeneville, Locust Springs Christian Retreat Center of Greeneville; and Alzheimer’s Tennessee Northeast, TN Office, 2319 Browns Mill Rd, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Waddell family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.